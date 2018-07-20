Al Azhar denounces Israeli occupation’s "Jewish Nation State Law"

"Al Azhar strongly denounces what is being called the "Jewish Nation State Law" as a move that reflects Israeli occupation’s racism and proves the true nature of its occupation," said Al Azhar, in a statement to Ahram Online.

On Thursday, Israeli occupation’s Knesset approved and issued the law, which also defines the establishment of Jewish communities as being in Israeli occupation’s national interest.

Al Azhar also stated that the law is another episode in a series of violations and attacks against the Palestinian people, which started with the Balfour Declaration of 1917 and includes the recent decision by the United States, U.S., to transfer its embassy to Al Quds, as the capital of Israeli occupation.

"Palestine will remain Arab, and this is a genuine right for its Arab people, despite their various religions and sects," the statement added.

"These racist decisions will fail in the face of the resilience and sacrifice of the Palestinian people, and their right to have an independent state, whose capital is Al Quds," Al Azhar said in conclusion.