Muslim Council of Elders to hold a conference for ‘Impartial critics of Islam in the West’

The Council members reviewed the current meeting’s agenda and revised the meeting minutes from the previous regular meeting.

Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi, the Secretary General of the Muslim Council of Elders summarised proceedings saying, "A number of issues were raised, including the achievements of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum 2018 (EPForum). The Council’s members were satisfied with the results achieved in the last number of days including the level of debate and direct contact between young people from East and West. The council’s members also stressed the importance of continuing such initiatives in the future."

Al Nuaimi continued, "The council also decided to organise a conference in Cairo, Egypt this coming October on the issue of ‘Impartial critics of Islam in the West’ which will host a number of scholars and thinkers from Western nations that have written about Islam. The conference will also include top Muslim scholars and thinkers to discuss the true picture of Islam as a religion of love, tolerance and coexistence."

Al Nuaimi also added, "The council also agreed to organise a program to be held in Africa which will include the Grand Imam as well as council members and partners, to dialogue with the World Council of Churches and any other concerned organisations. The council also discussed a number of challenges that are faced by Muslims around the world and suggested setting up initiatives in various regions depending on these challenges."

Dr. Al Nuaimi concluded by saying, "It was also agreed to register the Muslim Council of Elders as an accredited international organisation to help achieve some of the goals for which it was originally founded. Additionally, members approved a number of names to join the Muslim Council of Elders. The concerned individuals will be contacted to attend the next council meeting which will be held in Cairo this coming October."

The Grand Imam as well as members of the Muslim Council of Elders had previously attended the closing ceremony of the Emerging Peacemakers Forum 2018 (EPForum) which was held at Lambeth Palace, the London residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury. EPForum 2018 featured an open dialogue between 50 emerging youngsters from various nationalities with the goals of improving their peace-building abilities and raising their awareness in the concepts of peaceful coexistence and integration. The forum was held under the patronage of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif, the Muslim Council of Elders and the Archbishop of Canterbury.