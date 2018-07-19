Arab parliament denounces Israeli occupation's newly-issued State-nation law

Speaker of the parliament Dr. Mishaal Al-Salami said, in a statement, that today's law is totally unacceptable as it publicly consolidates a system of segregation and apartheid against Palestinians who are the historical owners of the land and, instead, deprives them from living on their land and their lowest rights stated by the international laws, principles of human rights and the U.N. resolutions and denies them the right of self-determination.

He warned from the catastrophic repercussions of the new law which lays the foundation stone for further racist policies, violates basic principles of the international laws, human rights and endangers the international peace and security.