Saudi air defence destroys ballistic missile fired by Houthis on Jazan

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, has quoted the official spokesman of the Coalition for Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, Colonel Turki Al-Malki, as saying that at 10:50 a.m., the RSADF monitored a ballistic missile fired deliberately to target civilian and populated areas in the city of Jazan. The forces successfully intercepted and destroyed it without causing any injuries.

Colonel Al-Malki added that this hostile action by terrorist Houthi militias proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in supporting Al-Houthi armed militias with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom and the regional and international security. He said that launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law.