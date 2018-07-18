Grand Imam of Al-Azhar meets with members of Christian-Muslim forum in London

Dr. Al Tayyeb expressed his happiness at meeting the forum’s members while pointing out that they are following the same path taken by Al Azhar. "We need to exert greater effort to express our words to all people from various places," he said.

He explained that the challenges facing scholars, communities and religions, especially in the west, include the necessity of spreading the real doctrines and values of religions and establishing them in people’s lives.

The members of the forum, which was established 12 years ago, introduced its ideas and key activities while highlighting the importance of the partnership between Muslim religious scholars and Christian clergy, for the benefit of their communities.

Dr. Al Tayyeb arrived last Thursday in Britain on a several-day visit during which he will participate in the Emerging Peacemakers Forum, which is being organised by Al Azhar, in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the Diocese of Canterbury.