The six children, one woman and a man found dead were part of a group of 100 migrants that suffered from the lack of oxygen inside the vehicle, which is usually used to ship meat and fish, dpa quoted the Libyan Navy as saying.

More than 90 people were taken to Zuwara hospital, some of them in serious condition, the office said.

Over the past weeks, hundreds of migrants attempting to travel to Europe were rescued or died close to the Libyan coast.