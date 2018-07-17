Arab Coalition air defence intercepts ballistic missile fired by Houthi towards Mocha

No casualties or damage were reported as the missile was intercepted far away from residential areas.

The continuing launch of missiles at Yemeni cities confirms the Iranian regime's involvement in supplying the Houthi rebels with qualitative missiles and weapons in a stark defiance and violation of the UN Security Council Resolution 2216. Also firing missiles at populated cities and villages constitutes a blatant violation of the international humanitarian law.

The besieged Houthi militia is intensifying its launch of missiles at liberated governorates and cities following its repeated defeats and collapse of its ranks in many fronts. The advanced Arab Coalition air defence is always intercepting and destroying these missiles without any injuries.