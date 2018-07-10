KSA protest to U.N. against Iranian’s excesses on its territorial waters

The Kingdom said that Iran is infringing the maritime boundary line that was set up by the agreement between the two countries on 2 October, calling on the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to refrain from such actions.

Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations Ambassador Abdullah bin Yahiya Al-Mualami said that despite the protest notes addressed to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and to the UN Secretary-General, Iran increasingly repeats violations and abuses through boats and vessels, in the Kingdom's waters and restricted areas of oil rights announced as its coordinates and explained on the global navigational maps, located in the territorial sea of the Kingdom and its exclusive economic zone, in the Arabian Gulf, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

He stated that as a result of these repeated violations of Iranian boats and vessels, including what happened on 17 November 2016, 16 June 2016, 27 October 2017, and on 21 December 2017, the competent authorities in the Kingdom have taken necessary measures against such violations and breaches, in accordance with the regulations in force, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al-Mualami stressed that the Government of Saudi Arabia holds the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran fully responsible for any damage that may arise as a result of these violations and abuses.

Ambassador Al-Mualami requested the Secretary-General to circulate this memorandum to all member states, as a United Nations document, as well as to publish it in the next edition of the Law of the Sea journal, expressing thanks to the Secretary-General of the United Nations.