RSADF destroy ballistic missile fired by Houthi militias on Saudi Arabia

He explained that the missile, which was targeting the Governorate of Al-Shuqaiq was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas, where the RSADF succeeded in intercepting and destroying it without causing any injuries, according to the Saudi Press Agency, SPA.

Colonel Al-Malki added that this hostile action by terrorist Houthi militia backed by Iran proves the continuing involvement of the Iranian regime in support of Houthi armed militia with qualitative capabilities in a clear and explicit defiance for the violation of United Nations resolutions 2216 and 2231 in order to threaten the security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the regional and international security and that launching ballistic missiles towards densely populated cities and villages is contrary to the international humanitarian law.