Rebels kill 27 regime fighters in northwest Syria: monitor

Regime and its ally Russia pounded rebel-held areas in Latakia - Archived photo

In retaliation, the government and its ally Russia pounded rebel-held areas in the coastal province of Latakia and neighbouring Idlib on Tuesday, killing four civilians, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It was the bloodiest opposition assault on the area in three years, according to the Britain-based monitor, which relies on a network of sources inside the country.

The surprise offensive late Monday targeted a pair of villages and observation points in Latakia, near the Turkish border.

"At least 27 regime forces and allied fighters, including eight officers, were killed in fierce clashes and shelling in the village of Al-Ateira," said Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman.

"They took Al-Ateira and kicked out regime forces from several observation points after killing or wounding them."

Another 40 government loyalists were wounded and six rebels were killed, he said.

Al-Ateira lies about two kilometres (just over a mile) south of the Turkish border.

The Observatory said the opposition fighters included local rebels from Latakia as well as more hardline forces.