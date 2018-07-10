Bahraini Foreign Minister meets Chinese counterpart

Shaikh Khalid praised the historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People's Republic of China, and the continuous development of these relations which reflect the keenness of the two countries' leaders to further advance cooperation at all levels, lauding the active role played by the People's Republic of China on the regional and international arenas and its keenness to coordinate efforts with Arab states on various issues of common concern.

Shaikh Khalid expressed his hope for the success of the eighth ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, which will be opened by the President of the friendly People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, and for the meeting to result in constructive relations between the Arab and Chinese sides on various levels.

Mr. Wang Yi expressed the pride of the People's Republic of China in its strong friendship with the Kingdom of Bahrain and its constant aspiration to open up new fields of joint cooperation, wishing the Kingdom of Bahrain continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues related to strengthening ties between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the People's Republic of China, and consulted on the most important regional and international issues and ways to establish security and peace.

A Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement was signed for the holders of Diplomatic, Service and Special Passports, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation within the Framework of the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road Initiative.