Amir of Kuwait: We have begun practical step to deepen real partnership with China

Speaking at the 8th Ministerial Sino-Arab States Economic Forum, His Highness the Amir elaborated that China is ranked the second importer of Kuwait's oil and its derivatives, adding that Kuwait's non-oil exports to Beijing reach USD 480 million, while China's exports to Kuwait hit USD 5.1 billion, pointing to Kuwaiti huge investments in China.

"We believe that boosting mechanisms of cooperation between us will contribute to achieving supreme interests of our Arab nation and our friends, and to enhancing historical relations between the two sides, which we are keen to develop and promote in all fields," His Highness the Amir said.

His Highness the Amir said that Arab countries should work with China in order to overcome the crises of some Arab nations thanks to China's international weight and influence as well as sincere commitment to the UN Charter.

The Forum was founded in 2004 by an initiative from former Chinese President Hu Jintao during his visit to the Arab League.

His Highness the Amir and his delegation arrived Beijing last Saturday on a state visit. Several agreements of cooperation were signed during the visit.