Arab League Secretary-General meets with Chinese vice president

Wang said China had been and will always be a positive energy in the promotion of world peace and development, and this was decided by the development history and cultural traditions of the Chinese nation.

China and the Arab states are politically equal, economically mutually beneficial and culturally inclusive, Wang said.

China firmly supports the Arab states to explore a development path that suits them, to realize regional peace, stability, development and prosperity, he said.

He called on the Arab states to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and hoped the Arab League could play a more important role in promoting China-Arab ties.

Aboul-Gheit said the Arab states pay great attention to China's development path, are willing to participate in the construction of the Belt and Road, and will deepen pragmatic cooperation with China.

He expressed gratitude to China for its firm support of the cause of developing countries and the Arab states.

Aboul-Gheit has come to attend the eighth ministerial meeting of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) scheduled for Tuesday.