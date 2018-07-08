Six security personnel killed in Tunisia attack

"Six members of the National Guard Forces were killed in an ambush with an explosive device in the province of Jendouba near the border with Algeria," the ministry said in a statement.

Ministry spokesman Sufian al-Zaaq said a group of terrorists fired at the forces after the explosive device went off.

The forces returned fire at the attackers, he added.

Earlier in the day, Tunisian state television reported that at least eight security personnel had been killed in the attack.

Jendouba is believed to be a hotbed of Islamist insurgents who take advantage of border hilltops for launching attacks.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, believed to be Tunisia's deadliest since 2015.