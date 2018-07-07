Houthi militia bombs two schools in Yemen's At Tuhayat District

The attack follows three years of Houthi militia targeting of schools, hospitals and government buildings. According to the Yemeni Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour, there are over 4.5 million Yemeni children who have been deprived by the Houthi militia of access to education, including 1.6 million in the last two years. To date, Houthi militia are responsible for the destruction of 2,372 schools, and the use of more than 1,500 other educational facilities as prisons and military barrack.

This latest attack on two schools continues the Houthi militia's clear violation of human rights and international laws that criminalise the targeting of civilians and civilian-populated areas. Houthis have also used civilians, including children as human shields.

Meanwhile, the Giants (Al-Amaliqa) Brigades, part of the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, yesterday announced that they had regained control of the centre of At Tuhayat District, expelling the Houthis militia.