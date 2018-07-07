Twin blasts hit Mogadishu as fighters storm government ministry

Destroyed vehicles at the scene of a suicide car bombing near Somalia's presidential palace

Police officer Ahmed Bashane told dpa that one suicide car bomber rammed into the entrance of the Interior and Security Ministry's compound.

Another suicide car bomber hit a security checkpoint outside the targeted building, which is close to the parliament building.

"More explosions were then heard coming from inside the building," another police officer, Ali Hassan, told dpa.

Between four and five attackers armed with rocket propelled grenades and machine guns were in a stand-off with police outside.

The ‘al-Qaeda linked al-Shabaab’ militant group claimed responsibility for the bombings. The group said on its Andalus radio station that its fighters stormed the ministry.

It is still unclear how many people were killed in the attack. Security forces sealed off the area, blocking all roads leading to the scene. One witness said he saw paramedics treating the wounded.

"I saw three dead bodies and several others with wounds, all civilians outside the targeted building," said Muse Ali.