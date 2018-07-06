Yemeni Government welcomes Arab Parliament's resolution incriminating Houthis' oppression of children

Ibtihaj Al Kamal, Social Affairs and Labour Minister in the Yemeni Government, hailed a decision by the Arab Parliament to appeal to the Secretary General of the United Nation, the Security Council, Speakers of regional and international parliaments, as well as the international organisations, to refer the Houthi crimes to the International Criminal Court and to hold to account their leaders and supporters from the Iranian regime, to face trial for the crimes of war and the crime against humanity.

The Yemeni Government also called on the Security Council, the UN organisations and the international bodies concerned with the children's rights, to adopt a resplution that incriminates all acts of abuse against children committed by the Houthi militias and to classify their crimes against the children of Yemen as the worst form of child oppression.

The minister said that the Houthi militias forced more than two million Yemeni children into exploitative labour and recruited over 23,000 of them, including 2,500 children recruited this year in a manner that violates international law and conventions for protection of children.

Quoted by the official Yemeni News Agency, the minister said that the militias deprived 4.5 million children from education, including 1.6 million who could not receive education after the Houthis destroyed, either fully or partially, 23,000 schools in Yemen and used 1,500 schools as prisons or military barracks.