37 Houthis killed in Arab Coalition air strikes, Giant Brigades operations

A member of the Yemeni Resistance Forces in confronation with the Houthi militants

Dozens of Houthi militia elements were captured by the forces in a large operation against their hideouts. Other militia fighters fled, leaving behind their weapons, equipment and dead bodies.

The Coalition's air strikes targeted several positions, gatherings and reinforcements belonging to Iran-backed Houthi militias in the areas around Zubaid district, inflicting heavy casualties among the militias ranks.

The joint Yemeni Resistance forces combed large areas of Al Tahita district, and cleared mines and IEDs laid by the Houthis in a desperate attempt to delay the forces advancement.