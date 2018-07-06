Saudi Royal Air Defences intercept ballistic missile launched by Houthi terrorist militia

Colonel Al Maliki was quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that the missile was in the direction of the city Jazan and was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas, but the Saudi Royal Air Defence forces intercepted and destroyed it, and the missile interception resulted in no casualties.

This hostile act by the Houthi terrorist militia of Iran proves that the Iranian regime continued involvement in supporting the Houthi militia with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of U.N. resolution 2216 and resolution 2231, as such acts aimed at threatening the security of Saudi Arabia and threatening regional as well as international security, Al Malki stated, concluding that the firing of ballistic missiles at populated cities and villages is contrary to both international law and international humanitarian law.