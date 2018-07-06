Jordan says return of displaced Syrians in southern Syria is top priority

"Securing the return of our Syrian brothers to their homes and ensuring their security in their country leads our discussions with all the parties," Ayman Safadi said in a tweet.

South Syrian rebels said they had agreed to lay down arms in a Russian-brokered deal that appeared to surrender Deraa province to the government in another major victory for President Bashar Al Assad and his alliance with Russia.

The Syrian government recovered the crucial Nassib border crossing with Jordan, held by rebels for three years, state media reported, after a fierce assault in insurgent territory along the frontier backed by Russian air strikes.

But the assault has created a new problem for Jordan in the shape of tens of thousands of civilians who have fled intensive aerial bombardment of their towns and moved towards the border.

Many ordinary Syrians who lived in opposition held areas for years fear retribution and say they do not trust the authorities if they return to live again under state authority.