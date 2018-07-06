Amaliqa Brigades take full control of centre of Tahita District, Yemen

    Members of the Yemeni resistance during operations in Tahita District, Yemen
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Yemeni Giant (Amaliqa) Brigades, supported by the Saudi-led Arab Coalition, have taken full control of the centre and large areas of Tahita District, Hodeidah Governorate, after a successful military operation that led to the deaths of dozens of Iranian-backed Houthi militants.
Operating as part of the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, the brigades advanced towards the administrative building and police centre of Tahita District while combing pockets of rebels.
 
In another development, the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces secured the road linking the districts of Zubid and Tahita in Hodeidah, following a successful military operation towards the city.
 
The pro-government forces also disrupted the rebel supply line in Tahita District and surrounded the Houthis on two fronts in the Red Sea Coast.