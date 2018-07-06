Amaliqa Brigades take full control of centre of Tahita District, Yemen

Members of the Yemeni resistance during operations in Tahita District, Yemen

Operating as part of the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, the brigades advanced towards the administrative building and police centre of Tahita District while combing pockets of rebels.

In another development, the Joint Yemeni Resistance Forces secured the road linking the districts of Zubid and Tahita in Hodeidah, following a successful military operation towards the city.

The pro-government forces also disrupted the rebel supply line in Tahita District and surrounded the Houthis on two fronts in the Red Sea Coast.