Iraqis say Russian missiles killed Daesh leader's son

The Iraqi government declared victory over Daesh militant in December, but the military has continued regular operations targeting mostly desert areas along the porous Syrian border.

On June 22, Hudhayfah al-Badri escaped an Iraqi air force raid that killed two of his bodyguards, including Saud Mohammed al-Kurdi, who was married to Baghdadi's daughter Duaa.

The militant’s leader Baghdadi, who has been pronounced dead on several occasions, remains alive in Syrian territory by the Iraqi border, an Iraqi intelligence official said in May.