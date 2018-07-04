King of Bahrain appreciates the support of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait

His Majesty the King lauded the stances of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, UAE President, His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyen and Kuwaiti Amir, His Highness Shaikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, to support and strengthen the stability of the financial situation in Bahrain.

Such supportive stances, which embody the deep-rooted relations between Bahrain and the three brotherly countries, stem from the belief in the common destiny bonding them, His Majesty the King said.

His Majesty King Hamad expressed the kingdom’s appreciation and gratitude to the three countries for their initiative to ensure the kingdom’s financial stability, adding that the stances are within the existing brotherly cooperation and coordination between the kingdom and the three countries.

His Majesty the King lauded the efforts being exerted by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and First Deputy Prime Minister, to develop an integrated programme to support economic reforms and financial stability in the kingdom in order to enhance sustainability and withstand the present and future developments.

His Majesty King Hamad stressed the major role to be played by three countries’ support, which is a role model for complementarity among brotherly countries, in ensuring the success of the programme, which will be unveiled soon.