UN calls on Jordan to open borders to fleeing Syrian refugees

"We call on the Jordanian government to keep its border open and for other countries in the region to step up and receive the fleeing civilians," the spokeswoman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Liz Throssell, said in a statement.

"Thousands of refugees are stranded, without adequate shelter, at the border with Jordan. We call on the international community, in particular countries of the region with the financial ability to host large numbers of refugee," she added.

The statement warned that the situation in Daraa is escalating amid daily attacks endangering civilians.

The UN estimated Tuesday that between 270,000 and 330,000 Syrians have been displaced by the ground and air offensive launched in mid-June on the province of Daraa by the Russian-backed Syrian government and its allies.

Some 60,000 are now stranded at the border crossing between Syrian Nasib and Jordanian Jabir, according to the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).