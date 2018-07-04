Tens of Palestinian women injured during a rally on Gaza-Israeli occupation border

Since the end of March, Gazans have been demonstrating along the heavily guarded frontier in protest at Israeli occupation's decade-long blockade of the territory and in support of the Palestinians' right to return to lands they fled or were driven from during the war surrounding the creation of Israeli occupation in 1948.

On Tuesday, women arrived in buses from across the enclave, many accompanied by their children, AFP correspondents said.

They moved in groups to within 50 metres (yards) of the fence that divides the Gaza Strip from Israeli occupation territory, they reported.

Seventeen people were wounded by Israeli occupation gunfire, Gaza's health ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qodra told AFP.

"I came to finish the march that my daughter had started," Rim Abu Irmana said, waving a picture of her 15-year-old daughter, Wasal, who was killed by Israeli gunfire on May 14.

"These demonstrations are peaceful. We are only defending our land and our rights," added the 43-year-old, holding the hand of her young son.

Since the protests and clashes broke out along the Gaza border on March 30, at least 138 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were involved in protests and clashes but others were seeking to breach or damage the border fence.