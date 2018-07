Operations carried out in recent days resulted in "the elimination of three takfiris", the army said.

They also led to the "destruction of a number of tunnels in the city of Rafah in northern Sinai", it said in a statement.

"A conscript was wounded in clashes with terrorists" and "two civilians died as a result an explosion from a device targeting forces conducting raids", it added.

The army says that local people in the Sinai support its operation and receive humanitarian aid.