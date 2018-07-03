Palestinians slam Israeli occupation plan to freeze funds over attacker payments

On Monday, Israeli oocupation's parliament passed legislation to withhold over 300 million dollars in taxes and customs collected on behalf of the already cash-strapped PA, an amount equal to welfare payments given to Palestinian prisoners, their families and the families of those killed in the conflict with the Israeli occupation.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said the funding freeze is "a declaration of war against the Palestinian people, their fighters and the families of their martyrs."

Speaking to Voice of Palestine radio, Issa Qaraqe, head of the Prisoners' Commission, said on Tuesday that the funding freeze is "theft and piracy of Palestinian money as well as an arbitrary and racist law."

Israel has decried the payments saying they incentivise attacks, while Abbas has said the payments are a "social responsibility" to those affected by the Israeli occupation.