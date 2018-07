Russian FM Sergei Lavrov is received by his Jordanian FM Ayman Safadi in Amman – File photo

“I leave to Moscow [Tuesday] to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," Al Safadi said.

"I look forward to an honest and deep conversation with him to discuss how to reach a ceasefire, ensure people remain on their land and delivering aid to them,” he added, following a meeting with UNHCR representative in Jordan, Stefano Severe.

The U.N. refugee agency said latest figures show that 270,000 people have been displaced by fighting in Syria's southern province of Daraa.