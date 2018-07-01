Houthis should hand over weapons, withdraw from cities if they want peace: President Hadi

Speaking during an expanded meeting in Presidential Palace in Aden with commanders of the ministry of defence and the Fourth Military Command, President Hadi underscored that the legitimate government is in favour of a real, just peace and that any negotiations or political process require a true implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2216 which ''demands the Houthis withdraw from all areas seized during the conflict and relinquish arms seized from military and security institutions.'' ''Houthis' promises and desire for peace with each defeat they face and their disrespect for charters and agreements are absolutely unaccepted. The Yemeni people can no longer tolerate their procrastinations to protract the war,'' he stressed.

The Yemeni president emphasised that the Houthi militia and their backers in Tehran have two options: either to implement the three main references (the Gulf initiative, the outcomes of the Comprehensive National Dialogue Conference and the UN Security Council Resolution 2216) or bear the consequences of their stubbornness.

''The goal of eradicating the most dangerous Iranian expansionist project is approaching,'' he added as quoted by the Yemen News Agency.

This project, he continued, poses risk to Yemen's present and future and the Yemeni people rejects sectarianism and alien Iranian ideologies through their proxy coup militia.