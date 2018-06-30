Ministry of Hajj and Umrah dedicates link to receive requests of pilgrims of Qatar

Due to lack of responsiveness by the office of the affairs of pilgrims in Qatar with the concerned parties to finalise the arrangements of the affairs and requirements of the pilgrims, and waste of time without any progress to complete the necessary procedures to enable Qatari citizens to perform Hajj, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah welcomes the arrival of Qatari brothers who wish to perform Hajj for this year 1439 AH through King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. Those brothers wishing to perform Hajj can register through the link which will be allocated on the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah's website and which will be available during the month of Dhu al-Qadah this year, where they can contract for the services they need (housing, transport and subsistence) in Makkah and Madinah and the holy sites with the establishment for the service of Qatari pilgrims according to their wishes, like other pilgrims from around the world. The arrival and departure of Qatari pilgrims will take place via King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and through any airlines except Qatar Airways.