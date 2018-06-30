Iraq executes 13 death row militias to avenge killings

While Iraqis have grown accustomed to the atrocities committed by IS, the killing of the eight civilians shocked the nation and doused hopes the militias had been defeated.

For the first time, the authorities released photographs of the hangings, which came after Abadi on Thursday ordered the "immediate" executions of hundreds of convicted militias.

The justice ministry said Friday that the 13 convicts put to death at a prison in southern Iraq "had participated in armed operations with terrorist groups, in kidnappings, bombings and murders of civilians".

It said that another group of 64 convicts could also be put to death after they lost an appeal for a stay of execution.