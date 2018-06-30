Two Gazans shot dead in Israeli occupation border clashes

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra told AFP a Palestinian youth aged about 13 was shot in the head near the town of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip, without giving his name or exact age.

He added that 24-year-old Mohammed al-Hamayda was fatally wounded in the stomach by Israeli fire in a separate incident east of Rafah.

The Israeli occupation army said that throughout the afternoon, "thousands of Palestinians participated in extremely violent riots and committed various acts of terror in several locations along the Gaza Strip security fence."

An English-language statement said a hand-grenade and rocks were thrown at soldiers.

Israeli occupation forces responded with "large amounts of riot dispersal means and in specific cases where these means did not succeed in negating the threat, resorted to live fire in accordance with the standard operating procedures," it said.

The army said the reported death of the boy would be examined.