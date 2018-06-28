Violence halts UN aid convoys from Jordan to Syria's Daraa

  • Thursday 28, June 2018 in 10:24 PM
  • Smoke rises above opposition held areas of Daraa during airstrikes by Syrian regime forces
    Smoke rises above opposition held areas of Daraa during airstrikes by Syrian regime forces
Sharjah 24 – AFP: The United Nations said Thursday it had halted cross-border convoys carrying desperately needed aid from Jordan to southern Syria over security concerns amid a barrage of air strikes on rebel-held towns.
"The extremely effective lifeline across the border from Jordan has been discontinued due to the fighting in recent days," the head of the UN's Syria humanitarian taskforce, Jan Egeland, told reporters in Geneva. 
 
He said no aid convoys had crossed the border in the past two days.
 
His comments came amid a barrage of Russian strikes on rebel-held towns in southern Syria, killing 22 civilians on Thursday alone, making it the bloodiest day yet of the government's offensive in the strategic region.
 
"Tens of thousands of civilians are fleeing for their lives," Egeland said, describing the situation as "heart wrenching, because this was a zone were people felt safe until just 10 days ago."
 
He urged Russia, Jordan and the United States to reestablish the de-escalation agreement they hammered out for the area last July, insisting "they can do it again."
 
"There is nothing inevitable about this escalation of fighting."