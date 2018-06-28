Violence halts UN aid convoys from Jordan to Syria's Daraa

Smoke rises above opposition held areas of Daraa during airstrikes by Syrian regime forces

"The extremely effective lifeline across the border from Jordan has been discontinued due to the fighting in recent days," the head of the UN's Syria humanitarian taskforce, Jan Egeland, told reporters in Geneva.

He said no aid convoys had crossed the border in the past two days.

His comments came amid a barrage of Russian strikes on rebel-held towns in southern Syria, killing 22 civilians on Thursday alone, making it the bloodiest day yet of the government's offensive in the strategic region.

"Tens of thousands of civilians are fleeing for their lives," Egeland said, describing the situation as "heart wrenching, because this was a zone were people felt safe until just 10 days ago."

He urged Russia, Jordan and the United States to reestablish the de-escalation agreement they hammered out for the area last July, insisting "they can do it again."

"There is nothing inevitable about this escalation of fighting."