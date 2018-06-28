Arab Coalition artillery bombards Houthi militias in Hodeidah, kills 34

The coalition also provided heavy covering fire for Yemeni Resistance fighters in the Red Sea Coast, during their confrontations with the militias, which resulted in the collapse of their defences and their retreat.

A total of 34 Houthi militants were killed in confrontations with the joint Yemeni Resistance Forces, and the precise bombardment of Arab Coalition artillery caused confusion among their ranks and exhausted their military capabilities.

The militia’s recent defeats coincided with the military operations conducted by the coalition in various fronts and their continuous and calculated military attacks.

During a surprise military operation yesterday, the Yemeni Resistance Forces, backed by the Arab Coalition Forces, were able to secure Al Faza in Tahita District, which resulted in the collapse of the militia’s ranks and forced them to escape from As Suwayq, Al Maghras, Al Madman and farms in Al Faza towards the centre of Zabid District, after tens of militants were killed and wounded.