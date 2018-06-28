Nearly 400 Syrian refugees return to homeland from Lebanon

A convoy of the refugees was accompanied by Lebanese security forces as they departed the town of Arsal in north-eastern Lebanon, heading to the government-controlled region of Qalamoun and al-Qusair in Syria, the source added on condition of anonymity.

The returnees are the first batch of Syrians leaving Arsal, where informal camps host more than 60,000 Syrian refugees.

In April, some 500 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland from the area of Shebaa in south-eastern Lebanon.

Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) reported Thursday that Syrian authorities had approved the names of 470 out of 3,000 refugees in Lebanon, who had applied for home return.

The agency did not say when the 100 others will leave Lebanon for Syria.

Lebanon is home to some 1 million Syrians, who fled the war in their country, which erupted in 2011.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly said that the influx of refugees from Syria has placed a burden on Lebanon's economy.