U.N. warns of huge Syria battle, Syria claims right to fight terrorism

  • Thursday 28, June 2018 in 11:03 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: The U.N. Syria envoy warned on Wednesday of a full-scale battle in the country's southwest, an area covered by a "de-escalation" ceasefire agreement, but President Bashar al-Assad's ambassador said it was the army's duty to fight terrorism anywhere.
Envoy Staffan de Mistura, briefing the United Nations Security Council on setting up a Syrian constitutional committee, said the modest political achievement risked being overtaken by the escalation in fighting.
 
"We see a full-scale ground offensive and aerial bombardment, as well as exchanges of fire from both sides," he said, speaking by videolink from Geneva.
 
He warned that the battle could affect a population and an area similar to the total affected by the battles for eastern Ghouta and Aleppo combined, naming perhaps the two biggest and bloodiest campaigns of the seven-year war.
 
The Security Council could not allow another battle of such magnitude, he added.