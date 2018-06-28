U.N. calls for return of Libyan oil resources to recognised authorities

"The Secretary-General recalls, as stipulated in Security Council resolution 2259 (2015), the need for unity of Libyan institutions and the exclusive right of the National Oil Corporation to export the country's oil," the statement said.

"He calls for de-escalation and for the return of all natural resources, their production and their revenues to the control of the recognised Libyan authorities."

Earlier in the day, the United States, France, Britain and Italy said they were deeply concerned by an announcement that east Libyan oil fields and ports would be handed over to a parallel National Oil Corporation (NOC) based in Libya's east.