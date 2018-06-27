22 Houthis killed, 18 caught in confrontations with joint Yemeni resistance forces

The offensive was carried out with the ultimate objective of rolling back the militias' remaining elements stationed in south of Hodeidah and its port, on the Yemen's Red Sea Cost, in preparation for the liberation of the city and its port.

The joint Yemeni resistance forces, supported by the jet fighters and artillery of the Arab Coalition, took the militias with surprise and launched a large scale attack against its positions on Hodeidah front from different sides, killing 22 and capturing18 of the crumbling Houthi militias elements.

The Houthi militiamen are trying to carry on infiltration attempts to the coastal line in Al Faza, Mjailis and Jah areas in Tahita and Bait Al Faqih districts in a bid to cutting the supply lines of the resistance forces who are advancing towards Hodeidah city. However, all these attempts were in vain as they have been confronted decisively and the Houthi elements who conducted them have been expelled. The militiamen also fled areas of Al Suwaiq, Al Mugris and Al Mudmin to the centre of Zubaid District.

The joint forces also combed several kilometers of the militias' hideouts on the Yemen's Read Sea Cost as well as Al Faza farms.

The forces also caught large quantities of weapons and ammunitions left by the militias at their frontlines positions as part of its efforts to control the coastal road that considered to be a supply line for the joint Yemeni resistance forces advancing towards the Hodeidah city.

The Houthi militias are continuously conducting infiltration attempts at Al Jah and Fazah areas, located South East of Hodeidah city, with the ultimate objective of disrupting the supply lines of the joint Yemeni resistance forces.

However, the joint Yemeni resistance forces have thwarted all these attempts and rolled back a large number of militiamen after being rounded up.

Sources from the joint Yemeni resistance forces said that Hodeidah front has been reinforced by a large number of well-trained fighters in preparation for launching a large-scale attack to liberate the city and its port. The Houthi militias dug in tens of trenches on main roads of the city's southern neighbourhoods, the source added.