Saudi Arabia sends two relief planes to Yemen

The Saudi Press Agency, SPA, quoted Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabiah, Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and General Supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, as saying that the relief bridge that was launched Tuesday comes in line with the generous directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Saudi Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, to cover the needs of all Yemeni brothers, and those living in the most affected areas, including Hodeidah, which suffer from the control of the Houthi militias.

The two planes carry 70 tons of food and relief assistance items targeting the most affected families in the province, accompanied by a specialist team from the centre to monitor and supervise the distribution of aid.