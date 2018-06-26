Arab Coalition doctors make home visits in Hodeidah

The humanitarian initiative is part of efforts to help address the medical needs of locals who have no access to hospitals, and alleviate their burdens as a result of the destruction caused by the Houthi terrorists loyal to Iran.

Medical teams and doctors have been making house visits to patients living in remote areas in Hodeidah to provide necessary treatment and medications.

Dr. Sultan Al-Kaabi, a member of the medical team, said that the teams are particularly reaching out to women, children and the elderly who suffer from various chronic diseases.

He added that local civilians have suffered greatly under the hands of the Houthi militias who have left them in tragic circumstances to cope with the aftermath of killing, destruction and vandalism.