Arab Coalition supports UN Envoy's efforts in Yemen: Al-Malki

He welcomed the statement recently issued by Griffith, stressing the support of the coalition's leadership for all efforts to reach a political solution, highlighting in this respect the intransigence of the Houthi militia, and their derailing of a political solution.

The Saudi Press Agency quoted Al Maliki as saying during the regular conference of the Joint Forces Command held at the Officers' Club of the Armed Forces in Riyadh on Monday, that the Conference of Ministers of Information of the states of the coalition aimed at coordinating all efforts in the media work and achieving the highest levels of communication, as well as to refute the allegations, fabrications and lies of the Houthi militias on Yemen.

He explained that the visit of a delegation of the Joint Forces Command to the European Union aimed at exchanging ideas and opinions, and to discuss the current situation, in Yemen.

On the military side, Colonel al-Maliki said: "During the visit, the current military operations in Yemen, were discussed on all axes of the liberation of the Yemeni territories. Everyone agrees that the military operations have the goal of pressuring the Houthi militia to sit, at the dialogue table."

He underlined the coalition's respect for international and humanitarian law and application of its customary rules, while addressing the humanitarian aspects for disruption of the Houthi militias to move humanitarian convoys, international workers and international organizations, in Yemen, pointing out to the coalition's humanitarian efforts, including comprehensive humanitarian operations, in Yemen.