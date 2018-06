Haftar's announcement came just hours after his self-styled Libyan National Army said it had regained "full control" of the country's oil crescent after driving a rival militia out of the area.

"All the oil installations controlled by (Haftar's) Libyan National Army are being handed over to the National Oil Corporation dependent on the provisional eastern government and that is headed by Faraj al-Hassi," spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari said.