Yemeni Army captures Houthi leader, 7 experts from ‘Hezbollah’ in Saada

A military source said in a statement to Yemeni Ministry of Defence's website "September Net "that Yemeni army forces carried out a qualitative operation during which they captured the leader of the militias along with 7 military experts from the Militias of terrorist Lebanese Hezbollah, during fierce battles in Al-Malahit front of the Governorate.

In the same context, the commander of the third brigade Oroubah Major General Abdul Karim Al-Sadai said that battles since a week in Jabal al-Ruqi and surrounding areas in Al-Malahit front resulted in killing 220 members of coup militias.

Major General Al-Sadai noted in a statement to the site that Yemeni army forces have liberated the peak of Haram mountain in the same directorate.

He pointed out that Arab coalition fighters supported the army during these operations and bombed militia positions.