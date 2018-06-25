Prince William arrives in Jordan for five-day Middle East visit

William was welcomed at Marka airport in north-eastern Amman by Jordan's Crown Prince al-Hussein bin Abdullah. On the first of his two days in Jordan, he is scheduled to visit Fablab, an initiative by the Crown Prince Foundation to support young entrepreneurs.

On Monday, the duke of Cambridge is set to visit the city of Jerash, around 48 kilometres north of Amman, and meet young Jordanians and Syrian refugees as part of a programme supported by the United Nations agency for children UNICEF. The programme, Makani, provides the children with educational services and psycho-social support.

Jordan officially hosts around 650,000 refugees from Syria, but estimates that include unregistered refugees suggest the total is as high as 1.2 million.