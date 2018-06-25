Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercept two ballistic Missiles fired by Houthis

Col. Al-Maliki was quoted by Saudi Press Agency (SPA) as saying that the two missiles were launched deliberately to target densely populated areas. The Saudi Royal Air Defense Forces managed to intercept and destroy them, resulting in the fall of fragments throughout some residential areas and no damage was caused.

The spokesman added that this hostile act carried out by the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist militia proves that the Iranian regime continues to be involved in supporting the Houthi armed militias with qualitative capabilities in clear and explicit defiance of UN resolutions 2216 and 2231 in order to threaten the security of Saudi Arabia and threaten regional and international security.

The firing of ballistic missiles at densely populated cities and villages is contrary to international and humanitarian law.