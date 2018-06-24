Pakistan calls for restoring legitimate government, lasting peace in Yemen

Pakistan’s Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Information, Shafqat Jalil, said this while heading the country’s delegation to the Information Ministers Conference of Coalition Countries Supporting Legitimacy in Yemen, arranged by Saudi Arabia in Jeddah.

He added that Pakistan desires de-escalation of the ongoing crisis and an early commencement of negotiations among rival factions to restore peace and tranquillity in Yemen.

Jalil was quoted by Associated Press of Pakistan, APP, as saying that Pakistan remained concerned with the humanitarian situation in Yemen, and the current humanitarian crisis calls for more concerted and coordinated efforts at the global level, to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people. He said that Pakistan contributed US$1 million in humanitarian aid to Yemen last year and welcomed the Saudi initiative of providing relief to the war victims in Yemen.

During his speech, Jalil underlined that Pakistan supports all efforts for peace in Yemen and calls for a political settlement that ensures lasting peace in the country.