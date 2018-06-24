Women hit the road in Saudi Arabia after decades-old ban is lifted

State television al-Ekhbariya said that a historic decree, issued by King Salman in September lifting the ban, went into effect at midnight.

“Now every woman has the right to drive a car anywhere in the kingdom,” the broadcaster quoted traffic authorities spokesman, Colonel Samy bin Mohammad, as saying.

Some women, excited about the move, took the wheel shortly afterwards.

“Finally, I can visit my family without asking my husband to drive me,” 30-year-old Wala Abu Negm told dpa.

Abu Negm hit the road in the capital Riyadh, driving her husband’s Ford, because she has yet to buy her own car.

“My husband supports me. I feel excited,” Abu Negm said. “My first ride will be to my family, then to my work.”

She learnt to drive in one of the schools set up in September to teach women to drive and has since become an instructor herself.

Abu Negm said she was further encouraged to drive in the early hours of the morning after she learnt that hundreds of policemen were on patrol to boost security.

Tens of cars, driven mainly by Bahraini women, were also seen on the King Fahd crossway that links Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Many of them said they were driving to the Saudi side to mark the “historic event.”

In recent months, Saudi traffic authorities have issued thousands of driving licences for women.

The end of the ban comes amid a series of measures taken as part of the kingdom's Vision 2030 plan, launched by Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.