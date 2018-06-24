Al-Sadr announces alliance with PM al-Abadi

An alliance led by al-Sadr won the biggest number of seats in the elections, but was unable to form a government in its own right. Al-Abadi's list came third.
It marked the first time an electronic voting system was used in Iraq, and was followed by accusations of violations and irregularities in some provinces.
The Federal Supreme Court this week upheld an order from the parliament for a manual recount of votes.
