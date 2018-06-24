Media outlets entrusted with huge responsibility to address besetting challenges: Bahraini Minister

This highlights the media’s status as a basic weapon and a strategic partner to the armed forces in the battle fields to defend joint Arab security in the face of extremist terrorist organisations and the blatant Iranian interference.

The minister made the remarks while participating in the meeting of the information ministers of the member countries of the Arab Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen, held at the Conferences Hall here today.

The meeting discussed ways to develop media plans to support Yemen’s legitimate government in the face of the Iranian and Houthi media’s distortive coverage. It also aimed to highlight the crimes committed by the Houthi militias against the brotherly Yemeni people, as well as to organise media campaigns to expose facts to the Arab public opinion through shedding light on Iran’s support to the coup militias by supplying them with weapons and ballistic missiles.

Al-Romaihi praised the relief, medical and development aid and projects delivered by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, along with Bahrain’s Royal Charity Organisation and other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Arab humanitarian institutions, to the war-torn Yemeni people.

He called on the International Community to assume its responsibility through putting an end to Iran’s hostile interference in Arab countries’ internal affairs