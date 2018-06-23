Yemeni Information Minister calls for a joint media strategy to counter Iran's sectarian plans

"The Saudi-led Arab Coalition is supporting Yemen in its battle to end the Houthi coup, restore the state and rebuild the country,'' al-Aryani said while addressing the meeting of the information ministers of the member-states of the Coalition for Supporting the Legitimacy in Yemen, hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday to discuss the ways of coordinating media efforts and providing media support for the coalition countries.

"The legitimate government aided by the Arab Coalition is working on a three-pronged strategy: liberate all Yemeni territories from the Iran-backed Houthi militia grip; bring life to normal and deliver basic services in liberated areas and combat terrorism and extremism," he said.

He indicated that the Houthi militia has rejected all international peace overtures, the last of which was presented by the UN Envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, who visited Sanaa three times to persuade the militia to withdraw from Hodeidah city and its port and engage in a political process to end the Houthi-triggered devastating war and realise peace.

Amid this intransigence, he said, "We have no option but to cut off the Iranian hands in Yemen and retake areas controlled by the criminal rebels so as to restore security and stability, realise development and ensure a decent life for the Yemeni people."

He noted that the media coverage in the coalition member-states since "Operation Decisive Storm" has set a good example for confronting Iran's giant media machine and its allies in the region.